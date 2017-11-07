See How Dancing with the Stars Host Erin Andrews Chose Her Cold-Shoulder Look

Dancing with the Stars host Erin Andrews kept it minimal for Monday night’s episode.

The 39-year-old star turned to a navy Jovani dress she says fit the week’s mood. “These kind of dresses are my favorite for the ballroom—simple and sleek, not too much fuss. Something we can dress up with makeup and hair,” she told InStyle of the long-sleeve piece with cutout shoulders.

“Erin looks great in really clean modern pieces,” stylist Anita Patrickson told us of her inspiration. “I also really love the cold shoulder, especially for a TV show as you see mostly Erin’s head and shoulders. It adds a little interest on camera.”

David Livingston/Getty

Patrickson styled the number with Beladora jewels and Andrews’s glam squad followed a similar approach to beauty.

Makeup artist Elaine Offers said the evening's look was all about making a statement. “I was going for a very glamorous eye look without appearing too dark. Erin wore bronze smoky eyes with a twinkling blue lid,” she said, sharing that her glowing pout was achieved using Charlotte Tilbury's K-I-S-S-I-N-G Lipstick in Bitch Perfect ($34; nordstrom.com) and a layer of Lancôme’s Gloss in Love in Just Strass ($28; bloomingdales.com).

Courtesy

For hairstylist Ryan Randall, it once more was about experimenting. “We have never done a half-up, half-down style for the show, and tonight was the most Erin-esque version of just that,” she told us of the messy knot style. They used Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($46; amazon.com) and R+Co’s Outer Space Flexible Hairspray ($29; neimanmarcus.com).

Talk about fabulous.