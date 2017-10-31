Erin Andrew’s Sparkly Jumpsuit for DWTS Halloween Night Was Scary Good

Olivia Bahou
Oct 31, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

Monday night was Halloween-themed on Dancing with the Stars, and host Erin Andrews chose the perfect sparkly jumpsuit to celebrate. The star gave off Sandy from Grease vibes in a Jovani one-piece and Beladora jewels.

“Give me a sparkly jumpsuit and a ponytail any day! This is my favorite kind of look. When the dancers are complimenting my outfit as much as they were on Monday, I knew it was a 10!” Andrews told InStyle.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Her stylist, Anita Patrickson, was equally on board. “I finally found someone who loves a good jumpsuit moment as much as I do! Erin is always so up for having a little fun and rocking a one-piece!” she told InStyle.

David Livingston/Getty Images

“This particular option was the perfect select for the Halloween show! It’s fun and funky and certainly packs a punch without feel costume-y at all. We added a belt to cinch in the waist, and some edgy black diamonds to complement the bright sequins.”

Courtesy

To accompany her fun jumpsuit, Andrews wore a “party pony.” Hairstylist Ryan Randall explains how he executed the look:

“We had some fun in the ballroom tonight. Erin lives for a pony moment, and tonight was the ultimate party pony. Filled with texture courtesy of R+Co Trophy ($29; nordstrom.com), and placed rather high, it was the perfect accessory for the sequined jumpsuit. Some added volume courtesy of Laced Hair Extensions and Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($22; nordstrom.com). One of my favorite looks of the season, hands down!” he said.

Courtesy
Courtesy

RELATED: Erin Andrews Made This Major Fall Trend Black-Tie Appropriate on DWTS

To top it all off, Lisa Ashley played with colors for Andrews’s makeup. “I used bronze shadows and incorporated a cobalt blue liner on top and bottom to accent her eyes and dress. I had fun with her lips using the Lime Crime Velvetine Metallic lips in Blondie,” she told InStyle.

The only thing scary about this look is how good it is.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!