Erin Andrews Made This Major Fall Trend Black-Tie Appropriate on DWTS

Erin Andrews has been slaying the game with her Dancing with the Stars looks this season, and Monday night’s glam was no exception. For Movie Night, the host dressed up a major fall trend (velvet!) showing how it could totally work for a red carpet—or a black-tie event.

“Thought this dress was perfect for Movie Night: the dark green velvet, the high slit, glamour, and drama—a hit for me,” Andrews told InStyle of her plunging green velvet Jovani gown and Neil Lane jewels.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Stylist Anita Patrickson helped bring the look to life. “This week’s theme was 'A Night at the Movies.' We fell in love with this deep green velvet dress that felt like the perfect match for old Hollywood glamour!” Patrickson told InStyle. “It felt very on theme but also fashion forward. Velvet is having a huge moment on all the runways so it was the perfect timing to add in a little 'on trend' piece into Erin's look. We accessorized with gorgeous vintage Neil Lane diamonds ... and it doesn’t get more Hollywood than that!”

Hairstylist Ryan Randall continued the theme by creating a timeless updo for Andrews. “This week we gave a nod to classic chic Hollywood style. An updo filled with texture and movement won the night. Prepped with Oribe Heat Styling Spray ($36; bloomingdales.com), curled with a 1.25” Harry Josh iron ($200; dermstore.com) and finished with R+Co Outerspace ($29; saksfifthavenue.com). Perfectly imperfect hair is always an award-winning choice, and tonight was no exception,” he told InStyle.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Makeup artist Lisa Ashley focused on Andrews’s eye makeup, keeping the rest of her look neutral. “Flawless skin, severe angled liner, cut crease, soft lips and soft cheeks helped to create this modernized old Hollywood look,” she told us.

Nothing like having a modern glam squad to complete this classic look.