How Erin Andrews Chose Her DWTS Disney Night Princess Dress 

If you’re a huge Disney fan, then you have plenty in common with Dancing with the Stars host Erin Andrews.

On Monday, the star kicked off Week 5 with the theme in mind. “For Disney night, I love to wear princess dresses. This was perfect because it’s flowing, elegant, and magical—perfect complement to the night,” she told us of her Maria Lucia Hohan dress and Beladora jewelry.

Stylist Anita Patrickson helped her choose the fantastical dress.

David Livingston/Getty Images

“Erin absolutely LOVES Disney, as you probably know—all the characters, the stories, the magic! So we really wanted to find a dress that paid homage to all that fantasy without being too literal,” Patrickson said of the process. “This gorgeous Maria Lucia Hohan gown was the perfect icy blue. Romantic, but also had a fashionable, simple elegance with the classic pleating. We added the diamanté belt for a little extra sparkle and glam.”

Patrickson also said her jewels were chosen to reflect Tinkerbell, Elsa, and Cinderella. As for her hair and makeup, it was all about completing the thematic outfit.

Courtesy of Erin Andrews

Hairstylist Ryan Randall used R+Co Rockaway Salt Spray ($25; amazon.com) and finished it with Oribe Superfine Strong Hairspray ($37; amazon.com). “A princess dress deserves a knotty 'do for such an evening, and that’s exactly what we did,” he told us.

Meanwhile, makeup artist Lisa Ashley took the ultra shimmery approach. “Ice blue, pink shimmer on eyes with shimmer highlights around eyes and cheeks, and finishing touch was illuminating powder all over face.”

This glam squad might be a step above Cinderella's own fairy godmother.