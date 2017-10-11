How Erin Andrews Chose Her Old Hollywood-Inspired Dress for Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars host Erin Andrews stepped out of her comfort zone for this week's episode! A last-minute dress change resulted in Andrews opting for figure-hugging teal Likely dress that hugged all of her curves. Due to the silhouette, her team decided to go for an Old Hollywood hair and makeup look, which isn't something that the host does often.

"I usually want my hair pulled back in a ponytail but they insisted on it being down with big, soft curls," she told InStyle. "So I put my trust in my team and went all in on the old Hollywood glam look, which ended up perfectly complementing the classic silhouette of the dress."

David Livingston/Getty

Stylist Anita Patrickson agrees with the direction the hair and makeup team took. "This teal gown was so clean and simple it really gave the hair and makeup team a chance to do something a little more dramatic."

Hairstylist Ryan Randall made the Old Hollywood-inspired waves happen with a little bit of help in the form of R+Co Grid and Outerspace, which kept it in place all night. He then added "Laced Hair Extensions for body, bounce and some extra length." To finish off her beauty look, makeup artist Lisa Ashley chose rose gold eyeshadow. “Layering of Rose Gold shadows were a stunning accent to both the green dress and Erin Andrews's green eyes."

Courtesy

Andrews's look was completed with Beladora jade cluster earrings and a mix of jade and emerald rings. "It felt old school and luxurious but with a bright modern twist!" Patrickson said. We agree!