How Erin Andrews Chose Her Modern Little Black Dress for DWTS

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars has officially met its third week and host Erin Andrews continues to bring the fabulous looks.

For Monday's episode of the ABC hit, she turned to Likely for an updated version of the classic LBD we all love. Why’d she choose it? Stylist Anita Patrickson gave us the scoop.

“We loved this dress as soon as Erin put it on! Ironically, it was one of the last ones we tried as it didn’t have a ton of hanger appeal, but it came to life as soon as we zipped Erin in,” Patrickson told InStyle. “Less can often be more when it comes to gowns and the simple, clean lines and timeless cut on this Likely one were just so elegant and chic. We added some gorgeous green gems by Beladora just to add a hint of color.”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Gems aside, Andrews was particularly fond of her hairstyle, styled by Ryan Randall. He says he opted “for poker straight, sleek, and shiny hair” that he parted to add the perfect shine using Oribe Gold Lust Oil ($52; neimanmarcus.com).

Courtesy of Erin Andrews

“My favorite thing about tonight’s look was how the hair and makeup really glammed up a classic little black dress,” Andrews said. “The green eye and the slicked back hair brought the wow factor. Everything came together perfectly to create a look I absolutely loved.”

Courtesy of Erin Andrews

So how does one complement glowing Beladora gems? Makeup artist Lisa Ashley knows the answer. “I could not have achieved this stunning, smudgy - glowy look without the Sicely Paris Phyto-Eye Twist Pencil ($50; neimanmarcus.com) and Sicely Paris Phyto-Touche Bronzing Trio ($118; neimanmarcus.com),” she told us.

There you have it.