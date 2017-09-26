How Erin Andrews Chose This Sexy High-Slit Dress for Dancing with the Stars 

Dancing with the Stars host Erin Andrews isn't one to make subtle fashion choices.

In fact, the star opted to show a little leg on the show Tuesday night as she slipped into a white and black Pronovias dress with a sleeveless, deep-V design and a thigh-high slit. "When I saw this dress on the rack, I really didn't think anything of it, but was soon as I tried it on I totally fell in love with it," she told InStyle. "It's sleek, simple, and so elegant!"

David Livingston/Getty

Stylist Anita Patrickson agreed and explained why this dress felt right for the show. "It felt very timeless but with a beautiful nod to the '20s somehow, with the intricate beading. We kept the accessories very clean and simple with teardrop onyx earrings from Beladora to balance out the lower neckline," she said.

And what goes best with a winning dress? Complementary makeup. Makeup pro Lisa Ashley gave Andrews her glow. "Although a bold red lip looks amazing on Erin, it has always made her nervous," she said. "The winged liner and red lips has come to fruition in baby steps."

Daring choices were also made in the hair department with a little help from hair stylist Ryan Randall. "This week we opted for a sleek pony with a textured tail. Best of both worlds!" he told us. "I wanted to complement the simplicity of the dress, not overpower it. Erin is a fan of a deep side part and texture, and this checks all the boxes."

Courtesy

TV-worthy, indeed.