How Dancing with the Stars Host Erin Andrews Chose Her Last Look Before Finale Night

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars ends this week and while you may be planning Wednesday night’s finale in pajamas, something tells us host Erin Andrews will deliver her most glamorous looks to date.

On Monday, the star upped the fashion ante in an open-shoulder cutout navy gown from Jovani (plus Beladora jewels) that proved to be an unexpected choice for Andrews.

“I wasn’t crazy about this dress when I first saw it on the rack, but once I tried it on I absolutely fell in love with the blue velvet and the jeweled shoulders,” she told us. “Everything about it screamed holiday, so I knew I had to wear it for finale week. And even though I felt like I swept up the entire ballroom floor while running around all night, I loved the extra glamour of the train.”

David Livingston/Getty Images

Stylist Anita Patrickson agreed that it was glamorous. “The finale week always feels a little more festive and fabulous!” she said. “Velvet is also very on trend at the moment and this was a fun way to incorporate a little ‘fashion fun’ into our look. The gorgeous jeweled neckline added the perfect amount of glamour and we kept the accessories minimal around it, and treated it as we would a bold statement necklace.”

RELATED: How Erin Andrews Chose Her Vibrant Coral Dress

David Livingston/Getty Images

As for the hair, stylist Ryan Randall said it was his favorite. “Packed with texture and movement, this updo was everything Erin loves. Twists add extra movement to a deconstructed bun,” he said, adding that he used a Harry Josh iron ($185; dermstore.com), Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($46; amazon.com), R+Co Outer Space Hairspray ($17; nordstrom.com), and R+Co Skyline Dry Shampoo ($36; amazon.com) to achieve the look. “A style like this is perfect for a long night, and looks better as pieces fall and loosen themselves. After all, imperfectly perfect hair is the chicest.”

The makeup? Lisa Ashley was back at it again with a glowy look. She used Lisa Ashley Ultimate Moisture Mist ($41; walmart.com) with Sisley Photo-Ombré Glow Eyeshadow ($54; nordstrom.com), Private School by Z Palette's Unum Color Collection and a Covergirl rich plum color (shop a similar style here).

We can’t wait to see what she wears Tuesday night.