How Dancing with the Stars Host Erin Andrews Chose Her Vibrant Coral Dress

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars is winding down, but host Erin Andrews is firing it up when it comes to her on-camera style.

On Monday night, Andrews didn’t shy away from making a bold statement in a body-hugging coral red Jay Godfrey dress.

“Erin carries bold color so well, and this Crayola bright coral was the perfect dress for her as we come to the end of the season. The sporty cut not only fit with Erin’s aesthetic and vibe, but it’s also gorgeous on camera and was the perfect shape for a fab pair of earrings,” stylist Anita Patrickson told us of the dress and her matching Beladora gems.

David Livingston/Getty

As for her hair, Ryan Randall went for a “perfectly imperfect” look. “A messy top knot, full of texture and movement was the winner for tonight’s show. I left some of the ends out for a relaxed and whimsical feel,” he said. He used R + Co Aircraft Pomade Mousse ($29; amazon.com) with Oribe Swept Up Volume Powder ($42; amazon.com) and R + Co Outerspace Hairspray ($29; amazon.com) to achieve the look.

David Livingston/Getty

Makeup artist Lisa Ashley said, “a layering of creamy bronzes by MAC and shades of orange helped to create this fall-chic look. To finish it off I used a coral watercolor lip stain by Josie Maran with a bronze lip lacquer on top.”

So what did Erin think of the final look?

“I absolutely loved my hair and makeup this week!” she told us. “I’m usually worried about rocking a high top-knot since it adds even more height to my already tall frame, but it turned out so great and was such a fun, different look for me.”