The Erdem x H&M Runway Show Descended Upon Hollywood

We can barely hide our excitement for the Erdem x H&M collaboration!

On Wednesday night, some of our favorite fashionistas toasted to the collection, with a runway show and launch party in Hollywood. Designer Erdem Moralıoğlu was on hand for the launch of his first-ever collaboration, which boasted his signature florals, flirty mini dresses, and an array of menswear-inspired pieces that make the case for borrowing from the boys.

Moralıoğlu's A-list fans came out to show their support. Zendaya channeled a retro Barbie with a cropped sweater paired with a full floral skirt, while Kirsten Dunst went comfy chic in an autumnal spin on the pajama trend. The men made an appearance too, with Taylor Kitsch and Shaun Ross taking in the looks from the front row.

Erdem x H&M's 87-piece collection will hit stores on Nov. 2, but, for now, scroll through to see some of our favorite celeb ensembles from the launch party.