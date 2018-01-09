Equinox (Yes, the Gym) Tapped Designers Like Virgil Abloh for This Charitable Lifestyle Line

Would you proudly flaunt a lipstick case made directly from the pages of The Washington Post? Equinox certainly wants you to.
The fitness brand released a new campaign photographed by legend Steven Klein and unlike a lot of ads, this one’s dedicated to activism (how 2018 of them!). Equinox tapped fashion heavyweights like Virgil Abloh and Shayne Oliver to create custom pieces that support various causes to make up the “Commitment, a Collection by Equinox” portfolio. The name borrows from the gym's “Commit to Something” slogan.
“The Truth Lipstick” (above), for instance, was designed by Mel Ottenberg (Rihanna’s stylist) to represent the brand’s support of freedom of the press and journalism.
Unfortunately, for those of us #committed to shopping, none of the seven items produced will be up for sale. Instead, they’ll be auctioned off during the year to raise money for several nonprofit organizations that help others.
“We’re living in a time where commitment has become a relative rarity, so the stories we’re sharing as part of this year’s campaign feel especially important as a catalyst for inspiring others to accomplish their own goals—both inside and outside the four walls of our clubs,” Vimla Black Gupta, Equinox chief marketing officer, said in a statement.
VIDEO: Fitness Trainers Reveal What They Never Eat Before or After a Workout
Ottenberg added, “the commitment stories we worked with were so interesting and varied, and to be able to create different products with some of my favorite designers was such a fun and rewarding challenge.”
Scroll to see all of the pieces made—plus what they’re each intended to symbolize.
1. Stonewall Stilettos
Shayne Oliver (formerly of Hood by Air) designed this killer shoes made of pleather banquettes found at The Stonewall Inn in N.Y.C., home of the 1969 gay rights riots.
2. The Scrubs Sweatsuit
Off-White’s Virgil Abloh's suit represents the type of clothing oncologists at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center wear to help patients fight terminal illness.
3. The Shades of Humanity
Adam Selman designed these specs using the lens of photographer Ruddy Roye, 2016 Instagram Photographer of the Year. The accessory is intended to represent images that tell stories often untold.
4. The Law Suit
Eckhaus Latta made this suit from the files of lawyer James Thornton, who founded ClientEarth and works to champion environmental law.
5. The Real Camo Jacket
Y/Project's Glenn Martens used material from the uniforms of four Heroes Project veterans (Charlie Linville, Brad Ivanchan, Kionte Storey, and Carlos Torres). The organization works with injured veterans to recover and climb the highest summits of the world.
6. Eau De Blood, Sweat & Tears
This fragrance was designed by Rafael de Cardenas and firm Architecture at Large with a custom scent called "12.20." It's actually made with DNA from Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon, symbolizing equal rights for all athletes.