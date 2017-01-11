You're Going to Ugly Cry Over These Moments from President Obama's Farewell Address

On Tuesday night, President Barack Obama turned the good people of our nation into emotional wrecks when he delivered his poignant farewell address from Chicago. In his last speech as President of the United States, the beloved politician touched on both how far we've come as a country and how much there is left to do.

"Every day I have learned from you. You made me a better president. You made me a better man," he said. "Tonight, it's my turn to say thanks."

One woman who deserved a big helping of praise was his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama. "Michelle, for the past 25 years, you've been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor.

"You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You've made me proud. You've made the country proud," he told his wife. Michelle was somehow able to stay straight-faced, but we (and Malia) were a blubbering mess.

Next up were the kids, and you'll want to make sure you're wearing waterproof mascara. "Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad."

Not crying yet? Then you should probably read his words on Vice President Joe Biden. "You were the first decision I made as a nominee, and it was the best," he said, "not just because you have been a great Vice President, but because in the bargain I gained a brother. We love you and Jill like family, and your friendship has been one of the great joys of our lives." Just look at Biden trying to do the tough guy finger guns to mask his inner waterworks.

According to CNN, the president wrote the speech himself, making it all the more emotional.

Mr. Obama, we will miss you.