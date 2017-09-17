The Stranger Things Boys Dressed Better for the Emmys Than We Ever Will

Ever since Netflix’s series Stranger Things debuted to worldwide acclaim last year, the show’s stars have appeared at many a red carpet event, but the young actors have not looked spiffier than they did at the 2017 Emmys.

Four of the show’s young stars—Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin—dressed to the nines for the award show, where their series, Stranger Things, is nominated in a ground-breaking 18 categories. The boys, who are probably BFFs in real life too, showed up to the red carpet together and their stylish looks totally complemented each other.

John Shearer/WireImage

Finn, who plays Mike, went for the most classic look of the bunch in a black Prada tuxedo with a bowtie. Noah, aka Will, looked adorable in a blue velvet Balmain jacket with gold leaf embellishments. Gaten, who plays Dustin, was handsome in a navy blue Ted Baker three-piece suit with a purple tie. He must have called up his best friend Caleb, aka Lucas, before the show, because his tie totally complemented his friend’s floral purple tuxedo jacket.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

RELATED: Emmys 2017 Red Carpet: Watch the Live Stream Show

These teens are more stylish than we’d ever hope to be. Check out more from the Emmys red carpet in our gallery.