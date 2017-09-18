Sofía Vergara's Emmys Date Is Smoking Hot—and Isn't Her Husband Joe

OK, we're going to say it: We're a little glad Sofía Vergara's husband Joe Manganiello had to miss this year's Emmy Awards. Look, we are as happy as the next person to see the star couple getting lovey dovey on the red carpet, but Vergara's date for the evening did a great job—and it helps that he's totally smoking hot.

Vergara brought along her 26-year-old ridiculously handsome son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, and he did not disappoint.

He and his superstar mom posed it up on the red carpet before the Emmys began. Sofía wore a stunning bridal-white gown, while Manolo looked dapper in a sleek tux. It helps that he's an IRL model.

Even though her husband wasn't there, he was still on Sofía's mind. She spilled his secret hobby on the red carpet, and it's pretty cute.

“He’s a nerd. He claims that the highlight of his life is to play Dungeons and Dragons,” she said. “He comes together with like eight friends. I do a spread of food.”

What a fun (and attractive) family, both on and off the red carpet.