This Is Why Rachel Bloom Bought (Not Borrowed) Her Emmys Gown

Rachel Bloom may be a fashion pro, but she ran into a make-it-work moment when getting ready for the 2017 Emmys.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star had her heart set on wearing a beautiful black Gucci gown for the evening, but when she couldn't get the fashion house to lend her the outfit, she took matters into her own hands—by buying it outright.

"I can resell it; I'm at the place I can afford it," she said on the pre-show red carpet. "I've said in an interview before that it's hard to get places to lend me stuff because I'm not a size 0 ... I can always re-sell it on The RealReal."

It's pretty ridiculous that designers aren't leaping over themselves to try and dress Bloom, but we can't help but admire her tenacity and dedication to herself and her style.

RELATED: Rachel Bloom on Finding Her Fashion Mojo at Age 30

Plus with The RealReal in her back pocket, what's there to worry about? She's a clear red carpet winner if we ever saw one.

See more looks from the 2017 Emmys red carpet in our gallery.