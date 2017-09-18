Nicole Kidman Tears Up While Dedicating Emmy Win to Domestic Abuse Awareness

Nicole Kidman gave a poignant performance as a domestic abuse survivor in HBO’s mini-series Big Little Lies, and on Sunday night, she was honored for her work with her first-ever Emmy award. When the actress took the stage to accept the statuette, her speech quickly got emotional.

“Reese, I share this with you. Without you I would not be standing up here,” Kidman started by thanking her co-star Reese Witherspoon, who was also nominated in the category.

Kidman also thanked her husband, Keith Urban, and their daughters, Faith and Sunday, who “sacrifice so much” so she can pursue her dream of acting. “I want my little girls to put this on their shelf and go, and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my mama didn’t put me to bed, it’s because of this. I got something!’" she said, holding up the award and choking back tears. In the audience, Urban could be seen getting emotional as well.

"But also I want them to know that sometimes when you’re acting you get a chance to bring a bigger message. And this is their contribution and your contribution." Kidman then dedicated the Emmy to raising awareness of domestic abuse. “It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy, and by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more.”

Kidman’s co-star Alexander Skarsgård, who played her on-screen abuser, also won an Emmy for his performance, as did the show itself. “More great roles for women, please,” Kidman said while accepting the honor.

Copy that.