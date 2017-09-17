Louise Roe's Baby Bump Is the Cutest Emmys Red Carpet Accessory

Louise Roe has arrived on the 2017 Emmys red carpet, and aside from her statement gold earrings and pearl-encrusted stiletto sandals, the expectant star brought one adorable accessory to the award show: Her baby bump!

The British blogger stepped out on the red carpet Sunday night in a plunging black ADEAM dress with tiered sheer lace detailing. She paired the dramatic gown with chunky gold Marco Bicego jewels, a nude lip, a vampy red manicure, and a sleek updo.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

While this dramatic gown seems like an easy choice for the red carpet, Roe was actually selecting from three styles for the event—and she let her fans make the final decision!

On Saturday, the star posted a photo of herself cradling her baby bump in three different dresses and asked her fans to choose which one she should rock on the red carpet. Her other two options—a pink bodycon high-neck gown and a navy high-slit dress with a cutout on her ribs—were both stunning, but we’d say her lacy black gown was a definite winner.

Roe announced her pregnancy with a sweet bikini photo in the end of August. "SURPRISE!! We're having a baby!" she announced alongside the adorable pic.

