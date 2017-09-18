Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, & Lily Tomlin Joined Forces for an Epic Girl Power Moment at the Emmys

The ladies of 9 to 5 reunited at the 2017 Emmys to make a political statement. Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Jane Fonda came together to present the award for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie, and they took the opportunity to make a crack at President Donald Trump.

In 9 to 5, the women team up to get revenge on their sexist boss. Now, they’re teaming back up to speak out against the president. “In 2017 we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Tomlin declared.

The women then introduced the nominees, with Dolly Parton making a boob joke (of course). “Well, I know about support,” she cracked.

“I’m just hoping that I’m going to get one of those Grace and Frankie vibrators in my swag bag tonight,” Parton joked, cracking the audience up and inspiring a skit by host Stephen Colbert.

The ladies presented the award to Alexander Skarsgård for his role in HBO’s Big Little Lies. “Thank you for making this boy feel like one of the girls,” he told his cast members in his acceptance speech.