The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2017 Emmys

Alexandra Whittaker
September 17, 2017

Each year, the Emmy Awards offers up some of the best red carpet and award show moments, but it also brings about some pretty stellar social media posts, and this year was no exception.

Social media lets us get an inside look into the glitz and glamour of what a big even like this looks like from behind-the-scenes, and all the nuts and bolts that go into it.

 sofiavergara/Instagram

This year, we got to see everything from Modern Family co-stars Sofía Vergara and Sarah Hyland hamming it up (above) to Jessica Biel improvising when AC broke on the way to the red carpet.

Check out some of our favorite celeb social media antics below, and get a real feel for what happens when the show cameras aren't on.

Sofía Vergara and Dolly Parton

The day @dollyparton baptised me😂😂😂😂 #emmys2017

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Oprah Winfrey

Now onto the nail and feet thang with @footnanny. It's a process y'all. #emmys2017

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

Date night !!!! - KU

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

Jessica Biel

When the AC is broken en route to the Emmy's you thank God for the ice in your drank. #emmys

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Tracee Ellis Ross

Uzo Aduba

Red Carpet Ready #emmys @sally_lapointe @cristinaehrlich @kevinmichaelericson

A post shared by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba) on

Lea Michele

It's almost time! ✨ #GlamSquad #Emmys

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews

WISH US LUCK! @televisionacad #emmys2017 #yourgayfamily @rupaulsdragrace #BESTREALITYSHOW

A post shared by Michelle Visage (@michellevisage) on

Felicity Huffman

Almost ready. Here's a sneak peek from earlier this week. What do you guys think? #emmys

A post shared by Felicity Huffman (@felicityhuffman) on

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

So excited for this lady's Emmy Nomination! Love me dome Jackie Hoffman!

A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on

Evan Rachel Wood

We made it. #emmys2017

A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) on

Heidi Klum

Getting ready with @lindahaymakeup and @hairbylorenzomartin #emmys2017

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Gaten Matarazzo

Normal morning run pre-emmys #Emmys

A post shared by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on

