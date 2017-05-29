Emmy Rossum and Director Sam Esmail Are Married!

This Memorial Day weekend has been flush with celebrity nuptials. On Saturday, Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel tied the knot, and then yesterday, actress Emmy Rossum married director Sam Esmail. So much love to go around!

The 30-year-old Shameless star has been engaged to Esmail since August 2015. The couple met back in 2014 when Esmail directed Rossum in the film Comet, and they've been together ever since.

On Saturday, the two became husband and wife at the East 55th Street Conservative Synagogue in N.Y.C. Esmail is best known as the creator of Mr. Robot, and according to People, several of the show's stars were in attendance, including Rami Malek, Christian Slater, and Carly Chaikin. The source reports that Robert Downey Jr. and Hilary Swank also attended the ceremony.

Here are the details you really want though: Rossum kept her wedding day style simple and elegant, wearing an off-the-shoulder satin gown designed by Carolina Herrera. Her hair was pulled back into an understated updo, which she topped with a long, sheer veil. Esmail also went for a traditional look, sporting a clean-cut black suit with a black tie.

See more pics of the stunning bride and groom here!

Mazel tov to the new Mr. and Mrs. Esmail!