Emmy Rossum Had the Bright Idea of Repurposing Her Wedding Flowers

Emmy Rossum is giving a new meaning to the age-old phrase, "something borrowed."

The Shameless star, who tied the knot with Mr. Robot creator, Sam Esmail in a romantic Memorial Day ceremony complete with a lush selection of beautiful bouquets and an elegant cream rose-studded archway, decided to pay the love forward, as she donated her wedding flowers to patients at New York City's Mount Sinai Hospital.

Working with floral repurpose brand Repeat Roses, the actress took to Instagram to share the process of transforming the gorgeous blooms from her big day into small-scale arrangements.

The new bride's first photo featured pink, purple, and red flowers set against a window at the hospital, while her second, captioned, "@repeatroses brought these and many more to Mount Sinai hospital," showcased another bouquet next to the hospital's bulletin board.

In her third snap, Rossum gave a shout out to the company and wrote, "@repeatroses repurposes flowers from weddings and events so they don't go to waste," as she posted a close-up photo displaying a few of the stunning blooms from her recent walk down the aisle.

What an imaginative way to brighten someone's day!