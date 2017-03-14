Emma Watson Completes Her Transformation as Belle in Her Latest Look

Just when we thought we couldn't love Emma Watson any more, she goes and does this.

At Lincoln Center's Beale Theater on Monday, Watson spoke to a crowd of children and adults from the New York Film Society for Kids to share her love of reading, one of Belle's most defining character traits, doing so in her most "Belle" look yet: a yellow ball gown.

The spaghetti strap dress was much simpler than Belle's tiered and tulled version, with which Watson wore her hair pulled back into a low updo and a simple gold choker while reading an excerpt from the book version of Beauty and the Beast.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

After reading to the Society, Watson switched up her ensemble, changing into a sexy, sheer, black floor-length gown for a screening of Beauty and the Beast at Lincoln Center.

