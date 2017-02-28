Emma Watson Will Make You See White Sneakers in a New Light

Emma Watson has been the Belle of the ball throughout the duration of the Beauty and the Beast press tour. Though she has opted for over-the-top glamour with most of her looks thus far, she went a bit more casual at a Shanghai press conference for the film.

Clad in an all-black, one-shoulder ensemble, she anchored her simple and chic getup with a pair of white sneakers—we'd like to think of this as "modern-day Belle in the real world." And sticking to her eco-conscious ethos, the sneakers are actually sustainable, from a brand called Good Guys Don't Wear Leather.

"@goodguysdontwearleather who do not use any animal products and make their collections in Porto to help preserve the traditional shoe making industry," read Watson's caption on her The Press Tour Instagram account. The star has already worn the brand before: She slipped on the same sneakers and their NORIDER boots during her Paris promotional tour stops.

And though she kept it comfortable in Shanghai, her hair was totally fit for a princess—a gorgeous French braid that we'll definitely be trying out this week. She was joined there by her Beauty and the Beast co-stars Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, Luke Stevens, and the film's director Bill Condon.

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters March 17, which means there is a slew of looks where this one came from coming up. We're staying tuned to The Press Tour Instagram for all the info on Watson's future ensembles.