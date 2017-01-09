Hear Emma Watson's Stunning Voice in New Beauty and the Beast Trailer

Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards brought audiences another sneak peek at the highly anticipated live-action remake of Disney's Beauty and the Beast and we finally got our fill of Emma Watson hitting the high notes in an official trailer.

Technically, this isn't the first time we've heard the British actress's clear, dulcet voice. A few lines of Watson singing "Something There" was reportedly captured by a fan by way of a singing Belle doll at Toys "R" Us. However, the latest trailer offers a completely new and magical experience as we hear the 26-year-old actress bring Belle to life in the video.

"I want adventure in the great wide somewhere," the Harry Potter alum croons in the clip, in which we witness her singing in the green fields of her hometown and meeting Chip for the first time.

Ahead of the awards show, Disney teased the 30-second-long trailer with an official movie poster, which features the entire cast in costume. Watson is dressed in the iconic yellow dress and clutching a rose as she faces away from the Beast, and we couldn't be more excited.

RELATED: Emma Watson Shares a Brand New Beauty and the Beast Poster

Can March 17 come any sooner?