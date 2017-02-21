Prepare to Relive Your Childhood in This New Beauty and the Beast Clip

As if we weren't excited enough already, on Monday Disney offered yet another tantalizing taste of Emma Watson singing "Belle" from the upcoming live-action Beauty and the Beast film.

In this latest clip, Watson performs "Belle"—one of the most recognizable songs from the 1991 animated film. The 26-year-old Harry Potter alum shows off her sweet singing voice as she makes her way through her poor provincial town, grabbing rolls from the baker with his tray (like always) and feeding a friendly donkey on her way to return a book to the local bookstore.

Watson looks every bit the part of the beloved Disney princess as she ambles through town with her head in the clouds. In a recent issue of Total Film, Watson revealed that she passed on the part of Cinderella before she even knew a remake of Beauty and the Beast was in the works, simply because Belle resonated with her more than her glass-slippered counterpart.

RELATED: Hear Emma Watson's Stunning Voice in New Beauty and the Beast Trailer

"When they offered me Belle, I just felt the character resonated with me so much more than Cinderella did," she said. "She remains curious, compassionate, and open-minded," she added. "And that's the kind of woman I would want to embody as a role model, given the choice."

Watch Watson nail "Belle" above and catch Beauty and the Beast in theaters March 17.