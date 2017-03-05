Emma Watson Schools Haters

Don't bother Belle! Emma Watson fired back at critics this weekend after accusations that her recent cleavage-baring photo shoot in Vanity Fair was anti-feminist. Watson is the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and pioneer of the #HeForShe campaign, and she's known for being outspoken about her feminist values. But she raised the ire of internet critics with the photo shoot by Tim Walker—some claimed that posing in a revealing outfit was cause for Watson to not be "taken seriously."

“It just always reveals to me how many misconceptions and what a misunderstanding there is about what feminism is,” said the Beauty and the Beast actress in a conversation with Reuters. “Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my t—s have to do with it. It’s very confusing.”

Well said, Watson.