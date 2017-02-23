Emma Watson’s Princess Dress Looks More Queen Elsa Than Belle

It looks like Emma Watson is now fully embracing her transformation into an IRL Disney princess. On Thursday the star stepped out at a promotional event for Beauty and the Beast in London and channeled Disney royalty—though less Belle and more Frozen.

Watson's off-the-shoulder dress was designed by Emilia Wickstead using sustainable fabrics, and with its extra-long train and icy blue hue, it’s totally giving us Queen Elsa vibes. Sure, the exposed shoulders give a nod to Belle’s tiered yellow ball gown, but that fitted silhouette is Elsa all the way. Heck, she’s even posing in a snow-dusted field.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

VIDEO: Emma Watson's Best Red Carpet Looks

Frozen vibes aside, Watson is totally rocking this look. Paired with a braided updo and natural-looking makeup, she looks to be having the time of her life at this photo call. Just look how cute she is with Dan Stevens, who looks not at all Beast-like.

David M. Benett/Getty

Clearly, this girl was born to play a princess. Keep scrolling to see the stunning gown from every angle.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Alastair Grant/AP

David M. Benett/Getty

RELATED: Emma Watson's Super Cool Louis Vuitton Dress Is Even Better from the Back

Belle would definitely approve.