Watch Emma Watson’s Breathtaking Belle-Inspired Yellow Dior Gown Come to Life

Emma Watson’s transformation into Belle is officially complete.

The actress has donned a multitude of royalty-worthy dresses while promoting her upcoming film Beauty and the Beast, but none hit as close to home as the pale yellow gown she wore yesterday. Watson gave us the modern day Belle look we've all been waiting for during a reading with the New York Film Society for Kids at Lincoln Center, where she literally took our breath away in an ethereal Dior Haute Couture creation.

The 26-year-old looked every bit the part of the book-enthralled character in the handcrafted piece, which was made in a delicate organza and featured a delicate cowl-neck. Watson even had a hand in designing the ensemble, which was inspired by the classic story and created by the Christian Dior team in an eco-friendly fabric just for her.

If Disney Princesses wore couture, this is definitely what it would look like.

