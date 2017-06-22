Emma Watson Demos How to Layer a Gown Over a Graphic Tee

X
Shop This Post
by: Olivia Bahou
June 22, 2017 @ 2:00 PM

Emma Watson is a trendsetter in the fashion department, and if her past moves are any indication, she just determined the next hot summer look. On Thursday, Watson stepped out for a photo call in Paris to promote her movie, The Circle, and she layered a sheer gown over a graphic tee for an effortlessly cool look.

To copy her chic ensemble (because you know everyone will), pick a breezy, see-through summery dress (in Emma’s case, it was a plunging black number with metallic leaf embellishments) and pair it with your fave graphic tee (she chose a white tank with a cartoon character on it because #fashion).

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Since she was going to a fancy photo call, she polished off the look with a pair of Santoni stilettos, a chic updo, and a smoky eye, but if you’re copying the idea for a less formal event, a cool pair of sneakers and beachy waves would also do the trick.

RELATED: Emma Watson Looks Gorgeous in a Dramatic Floral Gown at The Circle Premiere in Paris

TY, Emma, for the ever-present style inspiration.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

What is it we love about Emma Watson? Let us count the ways. She's the voice of a generation. Her galvanizing campaign for feminism [UNKNOWN] a moment of reckoning for the Hollywood film industry, bringing the movement for gender equality to the red carpet and beyond. She makes tricky fashion look effortless. Her favorite outfits this year were both from Christian Dior. Separates with an added pant sash and a floaty dress that had a future techno bent to it. Her style choices are as clear as black and white. Literally. Watson stays true to a strict palette of minimalist tones. Whether a white halter jumpsuit for a fashion gala or relaxed sportswear for day She avoids the trap of traditional ball gowns, exuding elegance in a crisp white Ralph Lauren blouse, one with a draped skirt, [UNKNOWN] Kaplan last year. She's Emma Watson, the personification of stylish substance.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top