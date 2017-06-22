Emma Watson Demos How to Layer a Gown Over a Graphic Tee

Emma Watson is a trendsetter in the fashion department, and if her past moves are any indication, she just determined the next hot summer look. On Thursday, Watson stepped out for a photo call in Paris to promote her movie, The Circle, and she layered a sheer gown over a graphic tee for an effortlessly cool look.

To copy her chic ensemble (because you know everyone will), pick a breezy, see-through summery dress (in Emma’s case, it was a plunging black number with metallic leaf embellishments) and pair it with your fave graphic tee (she chose a white tank with a cartoon character on it because #fashion).

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Since she was going to a fancy photo call, she polished off the look with a pair of Santoni stilettos, a chic updo, and a smoky eye, but if you’re copying the idea for a less formal event, a cool pair of sneakers and beachy waves would also do the trick.

RELATED: Emma Watson Looks Gorgeous in a Dramatic Floral Gown at The Circle Premiere in Paris

TY, Emma, for the ever-present style inspiration.