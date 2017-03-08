Emma Watson Wants to Give You a Signed Copy of Her Favorite Book

March 8, 2017 @ 1:30 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

Emma Watson’s book hiding project is going worldwide. The outspoken bibliophile has started her own book club, Our Shared Shelf, and has been known for hiding books in New York’s subway and the London Underground. This International Women’s Day, she’s taking her efforts worldwide.

With some help from “book fairies around the world,” Watson is hiding copies of some of her favorite, feminist books across the globe for women to find. From Argentina to Paris, Berlin, Dublin, and more, Our Shared Shelf is delighting women with new reading material.

https://twitter.com/EmmaWatson/status/839304817864499200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The best part? They seem to have hidden messages from Watson herself inside. “Congratulations on finding one!” she writes in one note. “I hope you enjoy this book, and I’d encourage you when you’re finished to leave it somewhere for the next person to find.”

“I’d love to know what you think. Please head to goodreads.com/oursharedshelf or use #IWDOurSharedShelf on social media to join the discussion!”

https://twitter.com/the_bookfairies/status/839433473739866113?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/BooksSubway/status/839528737523838981

https://twitter.com/the_bookfairies/status/839527239729442817

https://twitter.com/BooksUndergrnd/status/839526868680327168

https://twitter.com/the_bookfairies/status/839523657584103425

https://twitter.com/the_bookfairies/status/839520437352689664

Girl power at its finest.

