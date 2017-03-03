Emma Watson Deserves an Emmy for Her Hidden Camera Prank on Ellen

Emma Watson stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, and delivered the best hidden camera prank since Adele went to Jamba Juice. The Beauty and the Beast star graciously agreed to have DeGeneres in her ear, feeding her lines, while a poor unsuspecting woman thought she was auditioning for a job with the star.

“Emma Watson is going to interview a nanny, but the nanny isn’t for her kids because she doesn’t have any kids. The nanny is for her,” the talk show host joked, explaining the prank. DeGeneres got the idea from Corinne on The Bachelor, and decided to roll with it.

The Harry Potter alum played along, pretending to have an “ouchie,” snack on a humongous lollipop, and recite her daily affirmations in the mirror in the hilarious video at top.

Watson also sat down on the Ellen couch and talked about her once-in-a-lifetime Disney role. “If you had told me when I was five, which is probably around the age that I was watching it on repeat, that I would one day get to play Belle from Beauty and the Beast, I don’t know what I would have done. A, I wouldn’t have believed you. And B, I would have freaked out. I watched it so many times I made my parents crazy,” she said.

But she’s not playing the exact same character that you knew in the original. “It was very important to me that she be very active and that she be very in control of her own destiny. I wanted her to be powerful. She already was, to be honest.”

More like Beauty and the Brains.