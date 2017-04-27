Emma Watson's Unexpected Harry Potter Reunion Was Completely Magical

Emma Watson might have won us over with her spot-on portrayal of Belle in this year's live-action retelling of Beauty and the Beast, but she'll always be Hermione Granger somewhere in our hearts. And the British beauty proved that the Harry Potter franchise, which she took on in 2001 as a child actress, still holds a very special place for her when she had a run-in with a former co-star Wednesday evening.

Taylor Hill/Getty

Watson, who was at the Tribeca Film Festival to promote her new sci-fi thriller The Circle, was a vision in white as she posed for the cameras in an elegant off-the-shoulder number featuring a thigh-high slit. While making the red carpet rounds, the 27-year-old gave us a major Hogwarts flashback as she met up with fellow Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the film series.

https://twitter.com/EmWatsonB/status/857409136392376320 Emma Watson e Bonnie Wright no tapete vermelho do Tribeca Film Festival #TheCircle 😍 pic.twitter.com/ddOEnGmr0Y — Emma Watson Brasil (@EmWatsonB) April 27, 2017

Did Watson send out another blast of premiere invitations to the Harry Potter group chat? Either way, the fact that Hermione and Ginny are still friends IRL is truly a magical thing.

For the after-party, Watson slipped out of her white gown and into a black jumpsuit with an off-the-shoulder neckline that mirrored her earlier red carpet look. Now that's a très chic post-premiere outfit change!

Rob Kim/Getty for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival

See the Potter alum cast her spell on the big screen once again when The Circle heads to theaters this Friday.