The Flats Emma Watson Wore to the 2018 Golden Globes Are Still Up for Grabs

The 2018 Golden Globes red carpet was filled with so many gorgeous fashion moments we had a hard time keeping track of all of the showstopping outfits. But there is one ensemble that definitely deserves a closer look, and that's Emma Watson's get up.

At first glance, it might look like she's wearing heels, but the actress chose beautiful flats to pair with her custom Ronald van der Kemp gown. It turns out the comfortable (and chic) shoes are from New York-based brand Creatures of Comfort.

$246 (Originally $410)

The slip-on style flats come with a wraparound tie that you can lace up around your ankles for casual days, or you can go all out—like Watson—and pull it up around your calves. The suede babies were originally priced at $410, but you can catch them on sale for $246 on the Creatures of Comfort website. It's definitely worth it, especially since the backless flats are just as pretty as any pair of heels.

Unfortunately, with any celebrity-approved item, these are guaranteed to sell out. But you can find more comfortable shoes from Creatures of Comfort on the Need Supply website. We're stocking up on the comfortable shoes right now before its too late.