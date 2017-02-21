Emma Watson's New Fashion Instagram Will Give You Serious Style Inspo

Emma Watson has made our fashionista senses tingle many times before she kicked off her Beauty and the Beast press tour with a stunning royal blue Louis Vuitton dress that made our jaws drop.

Now that the press tour is fully underway, though, the actress is taking her conscious sense of style to a whole other level, launching a new fashion Instagram called The Press Tour that will feature all of the eco-friendly outfits she wears as she promotes the Disney reboot.

The Harry Potter alum started the page with a photo of herself in Paris flashing a smile and rocking a patterned Stella McCartney black-and-white coat, paired with a white Boodywear T-shirt, a rolled-up Filippa K jumper, Good Guys Don't Wear Leather white sneakers, and a black cap.

With each post, she not only tags the designers of her look, but also breaks down how each brand is committed to eco-friendly fashion. "Bonjour Paris! Coat is from @stellamccartney, the world's first luxury brand that is committed to producing products that do not use leather, skins, feathers or fur. Instead, Stella has spent years developing ways of using materials such as regenerated cashmere, recycled fabrics, organic cotton and forest-friendly fabrics."

"Jumper is from @filippa_k, a Swedish brand committed to four Rs: reducing, repairing, reusing and recycling. Tee by @boodywear, a brand that produces basics made with certified organic bamboo, produced using computerized 3D knitting, so no fabric is wasted. Its factories are zero-waste and have a closed loop system to stop any water being wasted."

"Shoes are @goodguysdontwearleather. The brand doesn't use any animal products in its collections," she continued.

Following that photo, Watson went on to share three clips, including one she shared Monday, which showed all angles of the blue Louis Vuitton dress we can't get enough of that was designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere. "The dress fabric is Newlife recycled polyester, created from used plastic bottles," she captioned it. "These are sourced, mechanically processed and spun into yarns in Italy, with a fully traceable supply chain. This saves energy and reduces CO2 emissions compared to creating brand new polyester fibre. The arm band was created in a carbon-neutral mill."

The other two, which Watson posted Tuesday, show her rocking an Oscar de La Renta Jacobian floral duchesse satin bustier paired with organic wool trousers and organic silk Burberry pumps for the first screening of the film.

Watson also flaunted her airport style as she left Paris and jetted away to London wearing a black Skin Free Skin faux leather bomber jacket paired with a bodysuit by Woron.

Although Watson only launched the page a couple of days ago, she has already racked up over 284,000 followers (and counting).

We'll be keeping an eye out for what she posts next.