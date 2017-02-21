Emma Watson's New Fashion Instagram Will Give You Serious Style Inspo

Emma Watson's New Fashion Instagram Will Give You Serious Style Inspo
AKM GSI
Shop This Post
February 21, 2017 @ 6:30 PM
BY: Brandi Fowler

Emma Watson has made our fashionista senses tingle many times before she kicked off her Beauty and the Beast press tour with a stunning royal blue Louis Vuitton dress that made our jaws drop.

Now that the press tour is fully underway, though, the actress is taking her conscious sense of style to a whole other level, launching a new fashion Instagram called The Press Tour that will feature all of the eco-friendly outfits she wears as she promotes the Disney reboot.

The Harry Potter alum started the page with a photo of herself in Paris flashing a smile and rocking a patterned Stella McCartney black-and-white coat, paired with a white Boodywear T-shirt, a rolled-up Filippa K jumper, Good Guys Don't Wear Leather white sneakers, and a black cap.

Bonjour Paris! Coat is from @stellamccartney, the world's first luxury brand that is committed to producing products that do not use leather, skins, feathers or fur. Instead, Stella has spent years developing ways of using materials such as regenerated cashmere, recycled fabrics, organic cotton and forest-friendly fabrics. Jumper is from @filippa_k, a Swedish brand committed to four Rs: reducing, repairing, reusing and recycling. Tee by @boodywear, a brand that produces basics made with certified organic bamboo, produced using computerised 3D knitting, so no fabric is wasted. Its factories are zero-waste and have a closed loop system to stop any water being wasted. Shoes are @goodguysdontwearleather. The brand doesn’t use any animal products in its collections. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves

A post shared by The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) on

With each post, she not only tags the designers of her look, but also breaks down how each brand is committed to eco-friendly fashion. "Bonjour Paris! Coat is from @stellamccartney, the world's first luxury brand that is committed to producing products that do not use leather, skins, feathers or fur. Instead, Stella has spent years developing ways of using materials such as regenerated cashmere, recycled fabrics, organic cotton and forest-friendly fabrics."

"Jumper is from @filippa_k, a Swedish brand committed to four Rs: reducing, repairing, reusing and recycling. Tee by @boodywear, a brand that produces basics made with certified organic bamboo, produced using computerized 3D knitting, so no fabric is wasted. Its factories are zero-waste and have a closed loop system to stop any water being wasted."

"Shoes are @goodguysdontwearleather. The brand doesn't use any animal products in its collections," she continued.

Following that photo, Watson went on to share three clips, including one she shared Monday, which showed all angles of the blue Louis Vuitton dress we can't get enough of that was designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere. "The dress fabric is Newlife recycled polyester, created from used plastic bottles," she captioned it. "These are sourced, mechanically processed and spun into yarns in Italy, with a fully traceable supply chain. This saves energy and reduces CO2 emissions compared to creating brand new polyester fibre. The arm band was created in a carbon-neutral mill."

The other two, which Watson posted Tuesday, show her rocking an Oscar de La Renta Jacobian floral duchesse satin bustier paired with organic wool trousers and organic silk Burberry pumps for the first screening of the film.

RELATED: Emma Watson's Super Cool Louis Vuitton Dress Is Even Better from the Back

Watson also flaunted her airport style as she left Paris and jetted away to London wearing a black Skin Free Skin faux leather bomber jacket paired with a bodysuit by Woron.

Merci beaucoup Paris for the wonderful start to the @beautyandthebeast tour! We felt like we were back in the heart of the film. Next stop - London. Did you know in the French version of the film, Cogsworth is called Big Ben? And Philippe is called Philbert?! 🇫🇷🌹 Body by @woronstore, a slow fashion brand that focuses on everyday essentials. Each underwear garment is made from Lenzing Modal® fabric, a fibre made from beech wood sourced from sustainable forestry plantations in Europe. Socks by @boodywear, a brand that produces underwear made with certified organic bamboo, produced using computerised 3D knitting, so no fabric is wasted. Its factories are zero-waste and have a closed loop system to stop any water being wasted. Faux leather jacket and dress by @stellamccartney Boots by @goodguysdontwearleather. The brand doesn't use any animal products in its collections, which are made in Porto, Portugal, helping preserve the traditional shoe making industry of the region. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves Concealer by @rmsbeauty which is formulated with raw, food-grade and organic ingredients in their natural state. Red pomegranate cheek and lip stain by @thebodyshop, who campaign to 'Enrich Not Exploit’ by protecting endangered habitats from intensive farming expansion, bronzer by @vitaliberata who have developed a collection of tanning products free from parabens, alcohol and that spray tan smell. Powder by @iliabeauty which is made from organic powdered corn and minerals instead of loose talc. Brown eye pencil by @honest_beauty who champion fair labour and human rights with their Health & Sustainability Standards. Lip balm from @tataharper who formulate and manufacture their natural and organic products from their farm in Vermont. Eyebrow gel by @janeiredale which is certified cruelty-free and eyebrow pencil by @alimapure who make their products in a diverse range of colours to suit all skin tones and offset 100% of their corporate carbon emissions. Beauty product info verified by @contentbeauty

A post shared by The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) on

Although Watson only launched the page a couple of days ago, she has already racked up over 284,000 followers (and counting).

We'll be keeping an eye out for what she posts next.

The Latest in Video

Guess Who’s Jennifer Lopez’s “Ultimate Boyfriend” (Hint: Not Drake)
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top