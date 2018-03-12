Emma Watson's Romantic Outfit Is Perfect for a Day Date with Chord Overstreet

Emma Watson has the answer to all your relationship style questions. The Harry Potter alum was spotted on a day date with her new boyfriend, former Glee star Chord Overstreet, on Thursday, and wore the perfect outfit to keep things casual, comfortable, and subtly romantic.

Watson and Overstreet were spotted holding hands and looking very much an item while walking around L.A. on Thursday. Though the photographers were likely in full view, that didn’t stop the couple from continuing on in conversation, smiling the whole way.

Pacific Coast News / BACKGRID

Watson looked laid back in a striped tee (shop similar here), black straight-leg jeans (similar here), and black leather flats, with a red Edun sweater ($620; edun.com) flung casually over her shoulder. She was wearing the romantic, brightly-colored piece earlier in the day, and instead draped it around her when she got warm. Her outfit screams "I'm not trying too hard" while still looking utterly put-together. Basically, it's the quintessential Emma Watson outfit.

Her new man seemed to take the hint and dress equally casually in a blue T-shirt and matching Adidas sneakers, paired with tan slacks.

Watson is usually very private about her relationships, but this outing seemingly changes that. The two first fueled rumors of a romance when they were seen looking very cozy at a concert in February. They later were seen leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars party together—though a bit of a distance between them.

RELATED: Emma Watson's Officially Dating a Former Glee Star, and They're Already Being Romantic in Public

“They have been dating for a little bit now, but it’s still pretty new,” a source told People. “They met through friends. They might seem like an odd match but they actually have very similar personalities.”

We’re living for this new power couple.