Emma Watson and Boyfriend Mack Knight Call It Quits

Grab your tissues, because 2017 has claimed another celebrity couple. According to multiple sources, Emma Watson and her boyfriend of two years, tech entrepreneur William "Mack" Knight, are no more. Will this year ever end?!

The 27-year-old Beauty and the Beast star has been dating 37-year-old Knight since late 2015—though it's easy to forget since we rarely see them together. The uber-private couple was last spotted together in May, and word is that they broke up sometime earlier this year, according to Page Six. No word on why the lovebirds split, but we wouldn't be shocked if it to do with Watson's busy schedule.

Watson is a pro at keeping her private life private, politely declining to answer questions about her boyfriend at every turn. Earlier in the year, she explained her rationale for keeping her love life hush-hush, and to be honest, it makes a lot of sense.

"I want to be consistent," Watson explained to Vanity Fair in February. "I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can't have it both ways."

It looks like Watson is heading into the new year as a single lady, and we're sure men are already lining up!