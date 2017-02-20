Emma Watson's Super Cool Louis Vuitton Dress Is Even Better from the Back

The cast of the upcoming live-action version of Beauty and the Beast kicked off their press tour for the highly-anticipated film in Paris yesterday, and Emma Watson's style is (unsurprisingly) already stopping traffic.

The actress attended a photocall for the flick at Hotel Meurice in the City of Light today, and she turned heads in a too cool Louis Vuitton number that looked even better from the back. Her royal blue dress featured a pop of red on one shoulder, unique black leather sleeves, a sexy open back, and a thigh-high slit that put the spotlight on the 26-year-old's chic black booties. She styled her hair in an edgy intricate updo and kept her makeup simple.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

But that hasn't been her only winning ensemble. Last night, she attended the first-ever public screening of the movie wearing a stunning floral bustier, scarlet red sash, and cropped trousers from Oscar de la Renta.

Watson highlighted both looks on her new Instagram account, The Press Tour, where she will document the eco-friendly looks she wears during the publicity rounds for the live-action Beauty and the Beast film.

For more of Emma's style, check out the new Instagram account for fashion updates from the press tour.