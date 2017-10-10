Emma Watson and Ben Affleck React to Sexual Assault Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

Since the news broke that movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct against women for close to three decades, more actors in Hollywood have stepped forward to speak out against him.
Oscar winners like Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney, and Judi Dench have made statements, and and on Tuesday, Ben Affleck and Emma Watson also weighed in on the controversy.
Affleck wrote about Weinstein, with whom he worked with on multiple occasions, including on the film Good Will Hunting, in a Facebook post.
"I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass, and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick," he wrote. "This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers, and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power."
Emma Watson also took to social media to give her thoughts about the matter. Watson worked with Weinstein when she starred in My Week with Marilyn.
"I stand with all the women who have been sexually harassed, and am awestruck by their bravery. This mistreatment of women has to stop," she wrote. "In this instance it was women affected but I also stand with all the men, indeed any person, who has suffered sexual harassment."
See more posts from celebrities regarding Weinstein below.