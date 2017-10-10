Emma Watson and Ben Affleck React to Sexual Assault Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

Since the news broke that movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct against women for close to three decades, more actors in Hollywood have stepped forward to speak out against him.

Oscar winners like Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney, and Judi Dench have made statements, and and on Tuesday, Ben Affleck and Emma Watson also weighed in on the controversy.

Affleck wrote about Weinstein, with whom he worked with on multiple occasions, including on the film Good Will Hunting, in a Facebook post.

"I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass, and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick," he wrote. "This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers, and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power."

Emma Watson also took to social media to give her thoughts about the matter. Watson worked with Weinstein when she starred in My Week with Marilyn.

"I stand with all the women who have been sexually harassed, and am awestruck by their bravery. This mistreatment of women has to stop," she wrote. "In this instance it was women affected but I also stand with all the men, indeed any person, who has suffered sexual harassment."

See more posts from celebrities regarding Weinstein below.

Hillary Clinton

Statement from Secretary Clinton on Harvey Weinstein: pic.twitter.com/L1l2wl9l0I — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) October 10, 2017

Mindy Kaling

Why is it helpful men speak up? Bc that's what this personality fears most: the disintegration of the tacit male support for this behavior. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 10, 2017

Julianne Moore

1. Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017

2. But through their bravery we move forward as a culture, and I thank them. Stand with @AshleyJudd @rosemcgowan and others. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017

Beau Willimon

We must believe women who, often at great risk, expose harassment. Those who spoke out about Harvey Weinstein have shown real courage. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) October 10, 2017

Jessica Chastain

I was warned from the beginning. The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an enviornment for it to happen again. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017

Emmy Rossum

The “old dinosaur” explanation doesn’t cut it. DECADES of using power to intimidate women for sexual gain is reprehensible and inexcusable. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 9, 2017

I applaud all women for speaking up. It’s scary to be the first one to speak out against something or someone. But you’re not solo for long — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 9, 2017

Mark Ruffalo

To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2017

Michael Keaton

H Weinstein -yikes! Disgusting and creepy. So is "leader of the free world" btw — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) October 9, 2017

