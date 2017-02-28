Emma Watson Could Be Mistaken for an Actual Princess in Her Latest Look

As Emma Watson continues her eco-fashion style streak during her Beauty and the Beast press tour, she's embracing fashion that makes her look like a real-life princess ... and we're here for it.
For her latest enviable look, the actress dazzled at the Shanghai premiere of the film Sunday night in a nude Elie Saab Haute Couture custom tulle and crepe georgette silk gown complete with a cape embroidered with silk thread, sequins and stones.
To complete the look, Watson rocked a bold red lip and wore her sleek bob parted down the middle. It was an ensemble so glam that she could've worn it to the Oscars, had she not been halfway around the world that night.
"Nihao Shanghai! Had the most wonderful premiere at Disneyland this evening," Watson wrote on her fashion Instagram account The Press Tour. "So excited to be here and thank you for the generous welcome P.S. The Pirates of the Caribbean ride is amazing!"
She went on to reveal the details of the gown, adding that it had been "crafted from left-over fabric from a previous @eliesaabworld Haute Couture collection." She continued, "The dress is made from 15 metres of tulle, embroidered with silk thread, sequins, beads and stones, five metres of illusion tulle and four metres of crepe georgette silk."
The U.N. Goodwill Ambassador kept her makeup eco-friendly as well, wearing certified organic and cruelty-free products like Kjaer Weis cream foundation, Beauty Counter's Colour Sweep Blush Duo (which has a compact made of FSC-certified paper), Tata Harper Volumizing Lip & Cheek Tint, and Jillian Dempsey Khôl Eyeliner.
Glam + good for the environment? Sounds like a win to us.