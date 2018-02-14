Emma Watson Hopes This Anti-Harassment Plan Will Eliminate Outdated Mindsets in the Industry

Emma Watson was one of the many vocal actors and activists that first stood behind the Time’s Up movement and now, the star is taking another measure to eradicate harassment of any kind.

On Wednesday, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and the British Film Institute, along with more than 20 U.K. industry organizations, introduced new “Principles and Guidance” designed to put an end to bullying and harassment in the entertainment business and fuel an equal and more diverse environment. Namely, a new 24-hour helpline will be up and running in April, and eight guidelines were written for all industry folk to follow.

Along with actors Gemma Arterton, Jodie Whittaker, and Gemma Chan, Watson offered her support and spoke about why this is important, explaining that the guidelines were written by insiders who understand working “strange, unsociable hours.”

“I hope these principles become second nature for everyone; they are not just about protecting individuals but are also an important step in embracing a greater diversity of voices—and eventually having an entertainment industry that actually represents the world we live in,” she said.

RELATED: Hollywood Just Took This Big Step Forward in the Fight Against Sexual Harassment

Watson further explained her position in an interview with the BBC, where she explained how surprised she was to learn that victims of harassment working in the entertainment sector had nowhere to turn to.

“These principles are important because up until recently there were no guidelines, there was no protocol for someone that had been sexually harassed in the entertainment industry and I know this to be a fact because I’ve asked for principles, I’ve asked to see guidelines and no one could give them to me,” she said. “No one could send me—‘OK, here’s the protocol that we follow when someone’s had this experience’—which I found shocking.”

Specifically, the guidelines call for choosing two employees (of all genders) both on and off of a film or TV set to learn how to handle allegations, and understand the rights of works. They’ll be trained on helping witnesses vocalize an experience and reporting any criminal action. In addition, the guidelines ask that confidentiality be respected in these instances, and that there are no negative repercussions for those who speak up.

The move comes on the heels of #MeToo and allegations of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, and in the U.K. specifically. According to CNN, a new report found that one in five people working at Britain’s Parliament said they’ve experienced or seen sexual harassment in the past year. And London police are currently investigating allegations against Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

Earlier this month, WWD reported that actresses are planning to wear black to the upcoming 2018 BAFTAs in solidarity of victims of sexual harassment. In January, Watson arrived to the 2018 Golden Globes—where actresses arrived in black to support #MeToo and Time’s Up—with activist Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan, a women’s organization based in the U.K.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

RELATED: This Is Kate Middleton's Chance to Join the Sexual Harassment Conversation

"Personally, the chance to bring Marai onto the carpet with me, she has so much wisdom. So much power. So much knowledge. I've learned so much from her about being an intersectional feminist. About Black feminism. I've loved working with Imkaan, which is the organization that she is the executive director of," Watson told InStyle. "And just seeing so many other women standing together in solidarity and unity tonight, like this is an inflection point. This is a moment in history. This feels like, I don't know, I've never been more honored to stand on a red carpet. I really feel that way."