Emma Watson Needs the Public's Help to Find the Most Precious Thing She Owns

Emma Watson wrote an emotional plea to the public on Wednesday asking for help finding the "most meaningful and special possession" she owns.

The actress accidentally left three silver rings at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Spa in London on Sunday, and the rings are now missing. Normally, a missing ring wouldn't cause such a reaction, but Watson said that this were different. In fact, one of the rings is the most precious thing she owns.

"Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of the them was a gift from my Mum," Watson wrote. "She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday. I wear this ring everyday, it is my most meaningful and special possession."

Watson left the rings in a safe inside a locker while she got a treatment at the spa, but she forgot to put them back on afterwards. When she realized they were missing, she called the spa, but security wasn't able to find them.

"If anyone was at the Mandarin Oriental Spa on Sunday from 3 p.m. onwards and saw the rings or accidentally picked them up or knows anything about them, I cannot express how much it would mean if they came back to me—no questions asked," she wrote. "If you have seen them or have any information please email: findthering@outlook.com."

We wish Watson the best of luck with finding her missing rings.