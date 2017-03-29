Emma Thompson Once Threatened to Quit After a Producer Fat-Shamed Her Co-Star

Emma Thompson prides herself on putting her money where her mouth is.

Case in point: The beloved actress recently revealed that her zero-tolerance policy on fat shaming actually has legs in a recent interview.

While on the Swedish talk show Skavlan last week, the Love Actually star dished on the "evil" Hollywood obsession with being thin and the one time she threatened to quit a movie after a co-star was told to drop the weight for her role.

Speaking of her 2008 film Brideshead Revisited, the actress recalled, "The producer said to her, 'Will you lose some weight?' And she was absolutely exquisite!"

Deciding to come to her fellow actress's defense, Thompson remembers saying, '"If you speak to her about this again, on any level, I will leave this picture. You are never to do that,'" as part of her efforts to combat the "evil" pressure Hollywood puts on women to be thin.

"It's evil what's happening and what's going on there, and it's getting worse. The French fashion industry said they would get rid of size zero and then, you know, they didn't," the Brit said, adding, "Sometimes there are just some subjects that you absolutely have to make noise about because it's so tedious and it's gone on and on."

As for the Saving Mr. Banks star herself, she revealed that she ensures that she has the last laugh when it comes to biting back at personal comments with the perfect retort.

"Sorry, do you want me to be an actress or a model?" Thompson deadpanned.