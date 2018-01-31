Emma Stone Just Got the Modern Perm

As you've probably heard by now, the perm has undergone a huge makeover since when your mom rocked it confidently in the early '80s, and Emma Stone is here to prove that point.

The actress visited celebrity hairstylists Mara Roszak and Kiley Fitzgerald for the treatment, and thanks to her makeup artist Rachel Goodwin, the entire process is documented on Instagram. Goodwin also underwent the hair treatment with Stone—because a best friend day at the salon is clearly way better than identical bracelets.

"We have a permanent bond! Some friends get tattoos, well we get perms! We’re here to tell you that they are BACK and theyre not your grandmas perm! Especially when you are in the amazing hands of @mararoszak and @bykileyfitz at @mare_salon#curlyisthenewstraight this is the #newwave," wrote Goodwin on Instagram.

Also nicknamed the "new wave," the modern perm is less about voluminous curls and more about creating the appearance of permanent beachy waves using rods and a hair solution.

The only part of the process we didn't get to see? The final look. Hopefully that means Stone is saving the debut for an upcoming red carpet event. Oscars, anyone?