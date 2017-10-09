Emma Stone Is Now the Face of a Major Fashion Brand 

Louis Vuitton has an impressive lineup of celebrities who rep their brand—including everyone from Selena Gomez to Michelle Williams—and they've just added a new name to their A-list roster.

On Saturday, the fashion house announced that Emma Stone will be its newest ambassador, and we could not be more excited. The actress and the French luxury brand are teaming up under a generous new contract. Page Six reports that Stone stands to take home $7-$10 million for the gig. Not bad at all, if you ask us.

Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière celebrated the news with an Instagram of himself with Stone and a blue heart emoji.

"I am truly happy #emmastone is joining #louisvuitton today as a new ambassador," he wrote. Louis Vuitton's official Instagram account also jumped in on the fun with a photo of their own.

"#LouisVuitton is delighted to announce Emma Stone as the latest ambassador for the Maison," the photo caption read. "A muse and friend of Louis Vuitton Women's Artistic Director @NicolasGhesquiere, Emma prepares to walk the red carpet for her latest movie #BattleoftheSexes in a #LVSS18 gown."

Talk about a match made in fashion heaven.