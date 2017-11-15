Jennifer Lawrence Almost Nabbed the Role That Launched Emma Stone to Stardom

As it turns out, Jennifer Lawrence could’ve nabbed the role that launched Emma Stone into stardom.

As the duo sat down for The Hollywood Reporter’s Actress Roundtable for a chat about the industry with Jessica Chastain, Mary J. Blige, Saoirse Ronan, and Allison Janney, they dished on their favorite lines from their films, and Lawrence made the revelation as Stone quoted a line from Easy A.

"'Piss off, Quiznos.' That's from Easy A. I shove a Quiznos guy and say, 'Piss off, Quiznos,'" Stone said. "That's awesome. I just watched it last night," Janney told Stone.

Lawrence soon chimed in, saying, “I auditioned for Easy A. I wanted it so bad.”

Stone couldn’t help but throw a playful jab her way as soon as she said it, quipping as the actresses laughed, “Well, guess what? You didn't get it. You didn't get it because you suck!”

“Outside!,” the Hunger Games star shouted in response.

The pair continued to joke with each other during the interview, particularly when they were all asked to share the worst career advice they’ve ever been given.

"Something I've said probably," Lawrence replied. "Probably something that Jen told me," Stone joked with a laugh. "I don't know. Probably advice I've given to myself."

“She is so hard on herself,” Lawrence said in response. Stone continued, “I tend to keep myself prisoner in mistakes that I've made, and I kind of need voices like Jen's—and I'm really lucky, I have a great manager and agent. They've always been very [encouraging] about taking chances. And I've gotten more excited to play people that are unlike me or where I need to go into different worlds.”

“Now that I am able to see how rewarding it is to lose yourself in someone else's experience—to find these people that are nothing like you and let their traits infuse your life—I mean, playing Billie Jean King has truly changed my life,” she added. “She has infused so much into my spirit, it's incredibly exciting.”

The duo has had plenty of other hilarious bestie moments outside of the interview, including Lawrence photobombing Stone at the Governor's Awards earlier this week, and sharing one very awkward hug at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

Two of many things that have made them BFF goals.