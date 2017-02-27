Adele and the Rest of the World Are Thrilled by Emma Stone's Oscar Win

Practically everyone has the biggest girl crush on newly minted best actress Oscar winner Emma Stone, and that includes Adele.

While the "Hello" hitmaker—who snagged a best original song Academy Award for "Skyfall" in 2013—opted to skip out on Sunday's ceremony, she made sure to praise the La La Land star on social media that night.

The British songstress's Instagram photo shows an ecstatic, fresh-faced Adele giving a thumbs-up while standing in front of a TV screen that has Stone giving a speech with her Oscar statuette in hand. screen

"Ah, Emma," she wrote in the caption, alongside a heart emoji. Adele also gave a shoutout to the best picture winner: "And Moonlight, congratulations so so wonderful." In the photo,

Ah Emma ❤️ And Moonlight, congratulations so so wonderful ⭐️ A post shared by @adele on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:02pm PST

The "Someone Like You" singer wasn't the only one to give Stone a special tribute, as last year's best actress winner Brie Larson also took to Instagram to share an extra sweet message for her friend.

"You know what's better than winning? Watching your friends win," the Room actress captioned an emotional shot of herself embracing the star.

You know what's better than winning? Watching your friends win. @theacademy A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:33pm PST

RELATED: The Internet Is Freaking Out Over the Biggest Oscars Fail in History

Talk about queens supporting queens.