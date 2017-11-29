Emma Stone Looks Like a Cross Between Daenerys Targaryen and Legolas on Her Netflix Show Set

If Lord of the Rings ever needs to cast a female elf sister of Legolas, they should give Emma Stone a call, because she couldn't look more at home wearing the look.

Her distinctly white blonde hair and dramatic cape gave us strong Emma Stone-meets-Game of Thrones vibes (wouldn't a cameo from her make the last season even better?), but it was her pointy ears and her bow and arrow that pushed her from Daenerys Targaryen to full-on Legolas.

Philip Vaughan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages.com

While she could've come straight out of a J. R. R. Tolkien book, Stone was actually on the set of her new Netflix series Maniac, which is about a man who is institutionalized and dreams of a new life in a fantasy world. The series also stars Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux, Sally Field, and Jemima Kirke.

Stone sure looked like she was from a fantasy in her wild outfit, but we won't get a full look at the context of her costume until the TV series is released next year. At least we have this photo to hold us over in the meantime.