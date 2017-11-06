Happy Birthday, Emma Stone! Relive Her Best Red Carpet Looks

Happy birthday to our official spirit animal, Emma Stone! The actress and fashion maven turns 29 today, and we're honoring her special day by looking back at her most stylish moments.

Not only is Stone playful when it comes to the red carpet, she also revels in taking risks. For starters, she went against the grain for 2015's Golden Globes and rocked a custom Lanvin jumpsuit. "If anyone could pull off wearing pants to the Golden Globes, it's Emma," says her stylist Petra Flannery. "Everything from the hand-beaded bodice to the taffeta bow sash was perfect." Now that's a risk worth taking!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; John Shearer/Getty Images; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

In honor of her 29th birthday, take a look at Emma Stone's best red carpet looks ever. From sheer gowns to elaborately beaded numbers, the Oscar winner is never afraid of taking a major style risk, and we love her even more for it.

RELATED: Emma Stone Is Now the Face of a Major Fashion Brand

Aside from her fashion sense, Stone is fearless when it comes to acting—which is evident in her varying roles. From portraying a witty high school student in Easy A to a recovering drug addict in the Academy Award-winning film Birdman—for which she earned an Oscar nomination—her talents continue to impress us and critics with each passing film.

We can't wait to see where her career takes her next.