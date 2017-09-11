Emma Stone Had the Best Date to the U.S. Open Women's Final

Emma Stone is gathering research for her latest role right at the source.

The La La Land darling, who stars as tennis queen Billie Jean King in the upcoming biopic Battle of the Sexes, accompanied the legend herself to the U.S. Open, as the 73-year-old feted the 50th anniversary of her first tennis career win on Saturday. The former number one seeded female star memorably snagged the title by beating British opponent Ann Haydon-Jones five decades ago in 1967.

During a brief speech at the event, King was introduced by Stone to the Queen's crowd, before the tight-knit pair settled down in the stands to watch tennis superstars Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys battle it out in the finals.

Steven Ryan/Getty

Jackson Lee/WireImage

During the match, the duo—who were sartorial opposites, with King in a fuchsia blazer and pearls and Stone sporting an androgynous menswear-inspired pantsuit—were BFF goals, cheering on the players and snapping pics together. After the game, they even took a moment to pose for photos with Stephens, the game's victor.

RELATED: Emma Stone Reveals That Her Male Co-Stars Have Taken Pay Cuts for Her

Looks like Serena and Venus Williams have some competition for tennis's favorite power duo!