Emma Stone and Billie Jean King Hit a Grand Slam with Their Sartorial Twin Moment

While the production for Battle of the Sexes is complete, Emma Stone still continues to emulate Billie Jean King off-screen.

On Tuesday, at the film's New York City premiere, the Academy Award winner flawlessly navigated the red carpet alongside the trailblazing athlete, with a sartorial twin moment for the ages. Dressed in blue velvet separates, the La La Land star debuted her new platinum locks in a romantic updo with face-framing pieces. Strappy black heels topped off the actress's menswear-inspired ensemble.

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Meanwhile, Billie Jean King appeared to have consulted with the 28-year-old before the event, as she posed alongside her in a strikingly similar outfit. The 39-time Grand Slam winner paired a navy suit with a royal blue jacquard blazer, a string of pearls, and bright red glasses that matched Stone's cherry-colored pedicure.

See Stone radically transform into the former world tennis champion when Battle of the Sexes comes to theaters on Friday, Sept. 22.